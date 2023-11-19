Thanksgiving food horoscope: The best eats for your zodiac sign

What's your zodiac sign as a Thanksgiving side? Astrologically speaking, are you more like the humble potato or the show stealing green bean casserole?

By Jamie Grasse

What's the perfect Thanksgiving side for your zodiac sign? Astrologically speaking, are you more like the humble potato or the show stealing green bean casserole? Our holiday-themed horoscopes can help you align your sign with the perfect culinary strategy, for a starry Turkey Day.

Thanksgiving sides are the best part of the meal, which one should you bring according to the stars? © collage:123rf/tartila/jenifoto Still struggling with what to bring, buy, or whip up for Thanksgiving or Friendsgiving this year? Let the stars divine your dish! This is a sign from the universe to put your astrological self on a plate and share it with your friends and family this year. Every Thanksgiving dish and zodiac sign has their own wonderful qualities and potential cooking or personality pitfalls. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, November 19, 2023 Are you too tart sometimes, like unsweetened cranberry sauce? Or can you be a bit crunchy on the outside, but super sweet once you break through the nutshell, like a pecan pie? Can you be tasteless and flat, like rolls that didn't rise? Whatever your sign and your cooking ability, this is the Thanksgiving food that's most like you. Festive food is all about beauty, bounty, and the array of different dishes and personalities. Happy Thanksgiving, and let the stars serve your dish!

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Green bean casserole

When you're good, you're grand, bright, and have a crunchy bite to your humor and your beans. But when you've had a bad day, not even an extra helping of gravy can make you palatable. You'll drag yourself about and moan about every little thing that's damped your mood, like soggy fried onions and too much cream.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Mashed potatoes

You don’t always say a lot at the dinner table, but it wouldn’t be a party without you and your sunny, always yummy disposition. Taurus, you're steadfast and simple, like the humble but brilliant mashed potato. You know how to make the young, old, tired, and crabby smile, especially when you're in a good mood and smartly salty.



Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Corn bread

You come in many styles, yellow or white, sweet or savory, cakey or crumbly. You're a great zodiac sign to have at the Thanksgiving table, aiming to please and talk to everyone, but this trait can make you seem flimsy and unwilling to take sides in the traditional squabbling among family or friends.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Pecan Pie

Hard on the outside, but once someone manages to get through, all you do is ooze goodness and feelings. Don't add any extra sweetness, to your pie or compliments, as you can be a bit much, especially served with other desserts.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Stuffing

You know, Thanksgiving isn't about the bird. It's all about you, the stuffing. That's where all the butter and savory goodness lives. You're a star and you know it! Socially, you're almost always friendly and give everyone that warm feeling in their tummy. But if your worst mood strikes, you can be impulsive. When you don't reign yourself – or your cooking – in, you get a bit too flavorful over the top and over done. Try keeping it simple, Leo, you're best when you leave the drama to your dress.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Winter salad

You, Virgo, like winter salads, are about all details and brightness. Some pass you by because they assume a salad is too fussy or healthy for a feast. They think you're preachy or critical. Brush it off. You know it's their loss, and real beauty is in simple things. They just don't get the delight of the perfect winter salad bite with beautiful leaves, pomegranate seeds, perhaps candied nuts, or bits of cheese.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Sweet potato casserole with marshmallows

Harmony is your jam: sweet, orange yam casserole with golden marshmallows on top. Even though you strive for balance, Libra, you're indecisive and somewhere between a side dish and a dessert. But as a dish you've got a kind of sweet, sometimes spiced, gooey poetry all your own.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Braised Brussels sprouts

You're a thanksgiving classic, but you're still an acquired taste. Not everybody loves you, as you my dear Scorpio can be a bit bold. But those who dare to give you a whirl, rave about your pungent passion, your wonderful layers, and your ability to be brilliant even when you’re a bit burnt around the edges.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Mac and cheese

You’re one sly side dish, that's basically a main. You don’t always look like much, but your glory is just hidden under your somewhat crunchy topping and humor. Sometimes you worry that your social presence is too much, too much cheese, salt, fatty bread crumbs, and storytelling to handle. Don't worry about stealing the show, people, love you and never want you to run out.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Dinner rolls

When you’ve been given time to rise, you shine. But done in a jiffy, you can be a bit dense or painfully dry. Hopefully your people will help mellow your temper at the friend or family gathering with a good slathering of spread gravy or butter.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Cranberry sauce

Sweet, tart, bitter, you water sign you are all thing tings. This year for Thanksgiving, maybe you’ll even add a little ginger. You can come in a mold or a can, you can be snappy or a nice sweet addition to the meat of the meal. As a guest, you add a bit of sweet smack snap and excitement with your thought-provoking tangy contributions to the conversation.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Glazed or roasted carrots