Friendsgiving: Three tasty TikTok dishes to spice up the holidays!

Friendsgiving season is upon us, and for those looking to skip out on turkey, here are some tasty TikTok ideas to make this year's event memorable.

By Elyse Johnson

These tasty recipes from TikTok are sure to make your Friendsgiving a memorable one! Long gone are the days of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with family! Now, there's a new way to show just how thankful you are for your loved ones by hosting a Friendsgiving. At a Friendsgiving, there are no rules, as it's usually an event celebrated among close pals. While there are so many ways to host a Friendsgiving, the most vital part is good food. For those who are already overwhelmed with life and responsibilities, never fear! Here are a few delicious ideas from TikTok that will surely make your Friendsgiving unforgettable.

Apple pecan puff pastries, mushroom polenta spoons, and more appetizers

These appetizers are tasty enough to take center stage at your Friendsgiving celebration. © Screenshot/TikTok/jens_table_ One of the best things about Friendsgiving is that anything goes! If one would like to kickstart the festivities with some yummy appetizers, TikToker @jens_table_ puts a creative spin on appetizers. From apple pecan puff pastries to baked prosciutto cups, these three appetizing treats done right could honestly be a meal itself. Plus, who wouldn't love to nibble on a puff pastry stuffed with apple pecan goodness?

Friendsgiving leftovers sandwich

Sandwich us, please! TikToker @karens_cooking put her leftovers to use with a yummy Friendsgiving sandwich. © Screenshot/TikTok/karens_cooking Another great thing about Friendsgiving is that it can held after Thanksgiving! That being said, for the ones who may not be the best cooks or have too much turkey left over, here's a fun idea from user @karens_cooking. By simply using leftovers from her previous meal, which included turkey, arugula, and caramelized onions, the TikToker made what could very well be the juiciest sandwich ever created! Could this creation be any more tasty?

Salted caramel cookie cups

The holidays aren't complete with a tasty treat! © Screenshot/TikTok/170813x The holidays are never truly complete without a sweet dessert to seal the meal. Keeping up with the "untraditional" route are these delicious salted caramel cookie cups from TikToker @170813x. The easy recipe is pretty much a no-brainer and can be made in any way one sees fit. Also, what better way to avoid a huge mess than by making hand-held dishes?