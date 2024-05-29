"All eyes on Rafah" AI image dominates social media with over 40 million shares

Gaza - An image created using artificial intelligence with the caption "All eyes on Rafah" has quickly gone viral on social media amid international outcry over Israel 's strike on the Gazan city.

An image created using artificial intelligence with the caption "All eyes on Rafah" has quickly gone viral on social media. © IMAGO / SOPA Images

The image, which appears to show refugee camps in the city in the south of the Gaza Strip, was shared almost 40 million times on Instagram alone. The campaign is thought to have originated from an account in Malaysia.

The slogan apparently stems from statements made by the World Health Organization's representative for the Palestinian territories, Rik Peeperkorn, who warned in February of the consequences of an Israeli offensive in the city overcrowded with refugees.

Numerous pro-Palestinian users shared the AI image, while it was criticized by pro-Israelis.

Images of Palestinians killed in the Israeli military operation in the city were shared on X under #AllEyesOnRafah, as well as images of victims of the massacre by the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Israel on October 7.