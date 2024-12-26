Babies in Gaza freeze to death in tents amid horrific conditions imposed by Israel

Khan Yunis, Gaza - The chief pediatric doctor at a southern Gaza hospital told AFP that three babies had died of "severe temperature drop" this week, as the Israeli-ravaged Palestinian territory grapples with winter cold.

Three newborn babies, including Sila al-Faseeh, died this week after a severe drop in temperatures worsened conditions for Palestinians forced to live in tents by Israel's assault. © Bashar TALEB / AFP

In the most recent case, Dr. Ahmed al-Farra of Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis city said a three-week-old girl "was brought to the emergency room with a severe temperature drop, which led to her death".

Farra, the head of the hospital's pediatric services, mentioned two other cases his team handled on Tuesday.

"A three-day-old baby and another baby, less than a month old, both died after a severe temperature drop," he said.

"This is due to the fact that they live in tents," added the doctor, referring to Palestinians violently displaced by Israel's more than 14-month war on Gaza.

"The tents do not protect from the cold, and it gets very cold at night, with no way to keep warm."

The risk to newborns is particularly acute, he added, as many mothers suffer malnutrition affecting the quality of the milk their babies feed on.