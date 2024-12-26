Babies in Gaza freeze to death in tents amid horrific conditions imposed by Israel

The chief pediatric doctor at a southern Gaza hospital told AFP that three babies sheltering in tents had died of "severe temperature drop" this week.

Khan Yunis, Gaza - The chief pediatric doctor at a southern Gaza hospital told AFP that three babies had died of "severe temperature drop" this week, as the Israeli-ravaged Palestinian territory grapples with winter cold.

Three newborn babies, including Sila al-Faseeh, died this week after a severe drop in temperatures worsened conditions for Palestinians forced to live in tents by Israel's assault.
In the most recent case, Dr. Ahmed al-Farra of Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis city said a three-week-old girl "was brought to the emergency room with a severe temperature drop, which led to her death".

Farra, the head of the hospital's pediatric services, mentioned two other cases his team handled on Tuesday.

"A three-day-old baby and another baby, less than a month old, both died after a severe temperature drop," he said.

"This is due to the fact that they live in tents," added the doctor, referring to Palestinians violently displaced by Israel's more than 14-month war on Gaza.

"The tents do not protect from the cold, and it gets very cold at night, with no way to keep warm."

The risk to newborns is particularly acute, he added, as many mothers suffer malnutrition affecting the quality of the milk their babies feed on.

Gaza's children growing sick in winter cold

Three-week-old Sila al-Faseeh was among the babies who died due to the horrific conditions that displaced Palestinian have been forced in.
The three-week-old girl, Sila al-Faseeh, lived in the Al-Mawasi tent city, on the Mediterranean coast near Khan Yunis.

Her father, Mahmoud al-Faseeh, told AFP that in her final hours, "the little girl woke up two or three times during the night to breastfeed."

In the morning, the parents saw "she had bitten her tongue and was bleeding," said the father.

"We took her to the doctor, who told us it was due to the cold, and there have been several cases with similar symptoms."

Faseeh said it was "extremely cold, and the tent is not suitable for living. The children are always sick."

The vast majority of the Gaza Strip's 2.4 million residents have been displaced at least once by Israel's US-backed genocidal assault, which has also featured the war crime of forcible transfer of a population, according to Human Right Watch.

Cover photo: Bashar TALEB / AFP

