Blinken reportedly green lit Israeli policy authorizing bombing of Gaza aid trucks

Tel Aviv, Israel - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been accused of approving an Israeli policy to permit the blowing up of aid trucks bound for the besieged people of Gaza .

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (l.) meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. © RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP / POOL

According to a report by Yaniv Cogan published on Drop Site News, Blinken was directly involved in October 2023 negotiations green lighting an Israeli government policy allowing the military to strike any humanitarian aid convoy it said was linked to Hamas.

"The [Security] Cabinet deliberated for hours over the precise wording of the decision, with each draft being passed between the Cabinet room and Blinken's room, a distance of a few meters away, inside the Kirya…. Eventually, around 3 AM, they arrive at an agreed upon text that is read in the Cabinet room in English," Israel's Channel 12 reporter Yaron Avraham posted on X last October 17 (Cogan's translation).

A correspondent for Israel's Channel 13 News confirmed on X the reports of Blinken's direct involvement in the negotiations.

The following day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced the policy in a Hebrew-language statement, warning: "Any supplies that reach Hamas will be thwarted."

The Israeli government has gone on to use that policy to justify the targeting of aid convoys permitted to enter the Gaza Strip, including the killing of seven World Central Kitchen workers who were bombarded during a delivery operation coordinated with the Israeli military.

The State Department has denied approving any attacks on humanitarian aid convoys or workers but has upheld Israel's "right" to strike Hamas militants.