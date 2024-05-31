Ex-State Department official says Biden administration is covering up truth about Gaza aid

Washington DC - Stacy Gilbert, a career State Department official, spoke out against what she says Biden administration's cover-up of Israeli obstruction of aid to Gaza in her first interview since resigning her post.

A former State Department official resigned after she found the Biden administration was "twisting the facts" on Israel's obstruction of humanitarian aid into Gaza. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

Gilbert resigned from her position in the State Department’s Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration because the Biden administration is "twisting the facts" to suggest Israel is not blocking humanitarian assistance to Gaza, which is "patently, demonstrably, quantifiably false," she told HuffPost.

The breaking point came after the State Department released a report stating that it was "reasonable to assess" Israel has used American weapons in ways inconsistent with standards on humanitarian rights but that the US could not reach "conclusive findings."

The report also claimed the US does not "currently assess that the Israeli government is prohibiting or otherwise restricting the transport or delivery of US humanitarian assistance" – a conclusion Gilbert strongly disagrees with.

"We could have AI write the report because it is not informed by reality or context or the informed opinions of subject matter experts," Gilbert said to HuffPost.

"On any given day, you can ask the logistics cluster how many tonnes of food are being held up at the border, why are they being held up," she added. "No one who knows humanitarian assistance, who works in that field, there is no one who is saying Israel is not blocking that aid."