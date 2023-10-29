Brooklyn protest against Israel's war on Gaza draws thousands

New York, New York - Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters poured onto the streets of Brooklyn, New York on Saturday to voice their anger at Israel 's bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

Thousands of protesters turned out in Brooklyn to march in support of Palestinians and against Israel's war on Gaza. © REUTERS

Home to between 1.6 and two million Jews and hundreds of thousands of Muslims, New York has for the past three weeks been rocked by demonstrations, rallies and vigils in support of the Palestinians and Israel.



Many American Jewish activists are also up in arms against Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza.

Hundreds of people were arrested Friday when police broke up a large demonstration of mostly Jewish New Yorkers who had taken over the main hall of Manhattan's Grand Central station in protest at Israel's bombardment of Gaza.

"We're mobilizing all across New York City, flooding Brooklyn," to call for the "liberation (of) each and every single Palestinian", said 21-year-old protester Abdullah Akl.