Columbia University president quits after botched response to Gaza solidarity protests

New York, New York - Minouche Shafik, the president of Columbia University, resigned on Wednesday, just weeks before the start of the new school year, citing the toll taken by a "period of turmoil" caused by her botched handling of student protests against Israel 's war on Gaza.

The British-American economist is the fourth president of an Ivy League university to step down in the wake of the bitter divisions and anti-war protests that swept campuses nationwide.



The protests that roiled Columbia and other schools culminated in Congress grilling higher education leaders about accusations of antisemitism and whether enough was being done to keep Jewish students safe.

Shafik, who last year became the first woman to lead Columbia, said in a letter to the university's community that she felt her tenure had "made progress in a number of important areas" but noted it was also "a period of turmoil where it has been difficult to overcome divergent views across our community."

"This period has taken a considerable toll on my family, as it has for others in our community," she said.

"Over the summer, I have been able to reflect and have decided that my moving on at this point would best enable Columbia to traverse the challenges ahead."

She said her resignation was effective immediately, and announced she was taking a role with the UK Foreign Secretary to lead a review of the government's approach to international development.