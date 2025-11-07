Viral Video of the Day for November 7, 2025: Boy cries tears of joy after getting his dream puppy!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a heartwarming TikTok is melting hearts everywhere as a young boy's lifelong birthday wish finally comes true.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the boy excitedly opens his first present – a stuffed dog and a tiny collar – before his parents surprise him with a second box containing a real puppy named Teddy.

The moment he realizes his dream has come true, both he and his brother burst into tears of pure joy.

"Teddy is gonna be so loved i know," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

This boy finally got the puppy he's been wishing for - and his reaction will melt your heart!
This boy finally got the puppy he's been wishing for - and his reaction will melt your heart!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sarah_stage
