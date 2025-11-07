Viral Video of the Day for November 7, 2025: Boy cries tears of joy after getting his dream puppy!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a heartwarming TikTok is melting hearts everywhere as a young boy's lifelong birthday wish finally comes true.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the boy excitedly opens his first present – a stuffed dog and a tiny collar – before his parents surprise him with a second box containing a real puppy named Teddy.
The moment he realizes his dream has come true, both he and his brother burst into tears of pure joy.
"Teddy is gonna be so loved i know," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sarah_stage