Current and former Microsoft workers arrested at pro-Palestine sit-in

Redmond, Washington - At least seven demonstrators were reportedly arrested during a pro- Palestine sit-in at the office of Microsoft President Brad Smith.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators protest outside the Microsoft Build conference at the Seattle Convention Center in Washington on May 19, 2025. © JASON REDMOND / AFP

"Just now, current and former tech workers from Microsoft, Google, Oracle and more have been successfully able to occupy the office of Brad Smith, Microsoft Vice Chairman and President, to protest Microsoft's indispensable role in powering the genocide in Gaza and the mass surveillance of Palestinians," No Azure for Apartheid posted on Instagram on Tuesday, adding that "worker pressure has reached a tipping point."

"This is part of a global call for the Worker Intifada: an uprising of workers who refuse to allow their labor to be used for genocide," the group added.

According to The Guardian, at least two current Microsoft employees, three former employees, and two other tech workers were arrested during the action at the company headquarters in Redmond.

Former Microsoft worker Abdo Mohamed told the outlet police had placed the demonstrators in full-body harnesses and carried them out of the building.

"No arrests, no violence, will deter us from continuing to speak up," Mohamed said.