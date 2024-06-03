Displaced Gazans forced out of tent shelters in Khan Younis amid sewage flood

Khan Younis, Gaza - Displaced Gazans had to use empty plastic bottles on Monday to try to remove sewage from their tents after a pipeline burst in the main southern city of Khan Younis.

Palestinians ride a horse-drawn carriage past destroyed buildings in Khan Younis city in the southern Gaza Strip. © Bashar TALEB / AFP

"All the tents were flooded with sewage water. This is no life," said Abdullah Barbakh, surrounded by bombed out buildings in the Palestinian city which has been devastated by months of Israeli assault.



"I implore all Arab countries and the entire world to see what is happening to us. We're living in the middle of sewage."

Residents removed sodden carpets from their tents as they began the long process of getting rid of the dirty water, while children waded through a river of sewage that cut through a main road.

The spill has made it almost impossible to live in the city, where piles of debris and massive concrete slabs from bombed-out buildings line the streets, residents said.

"The sewage has flooded over us. We can't eat or drink, and we're unable to sleep. We are sleeping in the streets," said Abdul Samad Barbakh.

Khan Younis was a target area in the early months of Israel's Gaza siege, but now it has become a hub for displaced people, many of whom have been forced to flee many times during the conflict.

About 1.7 million people are now sheltering in Khan Younis and in central areas of the Gaza Strip, according to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, also known as UNRWA.

Tens of thousands have sought shelter there after fleeing from Rafah in the south, where Israel has bombed packed areas including those previously deemed safe for refugees.