Dozens of Palestinians killed as Israel launches incursions into Gaza Strip

Gaza - During an incursion by the Israeli army into the city of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, at least 32 people have died, Palestinian sources said on Wednesday.

During an incursion by the Israeli army into the city of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, at least 32 people have died, Palestinian sources said on Wednesday. © Bashar TALEB / AFP

Many of the victims were women and children, rescue services reported.



According to eyewitnesses, the incursion is said to have taken place without prior warning. Israeli troops allegedly besieged and shelled several houses.

Among the injured was also a local Palestinian journalist, with five of his family members having lost their lives.

Israel's military initially did not comment on its actions in Khan Younis.

Palestinian reports also said three people had been killed and at least 15 injured in an Israeli army attack in the center of the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army announced that it had attacked a Hamas command center in the former building of a girls' school in the village of Nuseirat. Prior to this, precautionary measures had been taken to spare civilians as far as possible, the army added.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has been at war with the Palestinian militant organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Nearly a year ago, Hamas, along with its allies, invaded southern Israel, killing more than 1,200 people.