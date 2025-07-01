Over 160 NGOs demand end to deadly Gaza Humanitarian Foundation aid scheme

Gaza City, Gaza - A group of 169 aid organizations called for the US- and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation to cease its operations after weeks of near-daily massacres of Palestinians near distributions centers.

Over 160 aid organizations called for an end to the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation's aid distribution scheme, which has led to the murder of hundreds of Palestinians. © IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

The NGOs urged a return to the UN-led aid mechanism that existed in the war-torn territory until March, when Israel imposed a full blockade on humanitarian assistance entering Gaza after unilaterally breaking a ceasefire deal with Hamas.

"NGOs call for immediate action to end the deadly Israeli distribution scheme (including the so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation) in Gaza," the groups wrote in a joint statement Monday.

GHF – a shadowy organization funded by the US and Israel – has been tasked with distributing aid in the Palestinian territory since late May, when the two-month blockade was partially eased after widespread international condemnation of the unprecedented famine imposed by Israel.

GHF operations have since been marred by horrific scenes and near-daily reports of Israeli forces firing on those waiting to collect rations in the territory, with Israeli soldiers admitting they have been ordered to shoot at groups of people that pose no danger to them.

The signatories to Monday's statement included NGOs from Europe, the United States, and Israel working in medical assistance, hunger relief, development, and human rights.

They pointed out that more than 500 Palestinians were killed and almost 4,000 injured while trying to access or distribute food in less than four weeks.

"Under the Israeli government's new scheme, starved and weakened civilians are being forced to trek for hours through dangerous terrain and active conflict zones, only to face a violent, chaotic race to reach fenced, militarized distribution sites," the statement read.