Gaza Freedom Flotilla captain vows to return after Israeli interception

Amsterdam, Netherlands - The Dutch captain of a Gaza -bound ship carrying activists, including Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg, said Wednesday that future missions could still be in the works as he returned to the Netherlands.

Mark van Rennes, the Dutch captain of a Gaza-bound ship carrying activists, said Wednesday that future missions could still be in the works. © IMAGO / ANP

Mark van Rennes arrived back at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, greeted by dozens of supporters, some carrying Palestinian flags and banners reading "Free Palestine."

His ship, the Madleen, operated by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, left Italy on June 1 with the aim of delivering aid and challenging the Israeli blockade of Gaza.

Israel's military intercepted the vessel, saying it was not authorized to travel to the war-torn area.

Asked if future missions could happen, Van Rennes said: "The blockade [of Gaza] has been going for 18 years and it's still ongoing."

"The oppression of the Palestinians is ongoing. As long as that is ongoing, the flotilla will go on as well," he added.

After being taken to an Israeli port, Thunberg and three other activists agreed to be deported immediately.

But Israeli authorities detained eight others, who appeared before an immigration tribunal before being sent back to their home countries.

Van Rennes was supposed to return to the Netherlands on Friday, but Israel's airspace was closed due to the ongoing conflict with Iran.

He said his conditions while being held in Israel were "not ideal" and he went to the hospital twice in Jordan on his way back, but did not give more details.