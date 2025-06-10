Israel deports Greta Thunberg after intercepting Gaza-bound freedom flotilla
Tel Aviv, Israel - Israel said Greta Thunberg had left the country on a flight to Sweden via France on Tuesday, after she was detained along with other activists aboard a Gaza-bound aid boat.
Of the 12 people on board the Madleen carrying food and supplies for Gaza, five French activists were taken into custody after they refused to leave Israel voluntarily.
Israeli forces intercepted the boat, operated by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, in international waters on Monday and towed it to the port of Ashdod.
They were then transferred to Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, the foreign ministry said.
"Greta Thunberg just departed Israel on a flight to Sweden (via France)," Israel's foreign ministry said on its official X account on Tuesday, along with a photo of the activist sitting on board a plane.
Thunberg, one of the world's most prominent voices in the fight against climate change, has avoided air travel for years, and once sailed for a fortnight on a zero-emissions yacht to reach a UN summit in New York.
Five French activists who were also aboard the Madleen were set to face an Israeli judge, the French foreign minister said.
"Our consul was able to see the six French nationals arrested by the Israeli authorities last night," Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on X. "One of them has agreed to leave voluntarily and should return today. The other five will be subject to forced deportation proceedings."
Israel's interception of Gaza aid boat faces international condemnation
In the early hours of Tuesday, Israel's foreign ministry said the activist group had arrived at Ben Gurion airport to "return to their home countries."
"Those who refuse to sign deportation documents and leave Israel will be brought before a judicial authority," it said on X.
The vessel carrying French, German, Brazilian, Turkish, Swedish, Spanish, and Dutch activists had the stated aim of delivering humanitarian aid and breaking the Israeli blockade on the Palestinian territory.
In what organizers called a "symbolic act," hundreds of participants in a land convoy crossed the border into Libya from Tunisia with the aim of reaching Gaza, whose entire population the UN has warned is at risk of famine.
Israel's interception of the Madleen about 115 miles west of the coast of Gaza, was condemned by Turkey as a "heinous attack," and Iran denounced it as "a form of piracy" in international waters.
In May, another Freedom Flotilla ship, the Conscience, was damaged in international waters off Malta as it headed to Gaza, with the activists saying they suspected an Israeli drone attack.
A 2010 Israeli commando raid on the Turkish ship Mavi Marmara, which was part of a similar attempt to breach the naval blockade, left 10 civilians dead.
Israel enforces brutal blockade on Gaza aid
Israel is facing mounting pressure to allow more aid into Gaza to alleviate widespread shortages of food and basic supplies, and to end its all-out assault on the Palestinian people.
Israel recently allowed some deliveries to resume after barring them for more than two months and began working with the newly formed, US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.
Humanitarian agencies have criticized the GHF, and the United Nations refuses to work with it, citing concerns over its practices and neutrality.
Dozens of people have been killed near GHF distribution points since late May, according to Gaza's civil defense agency.
An independent United Nations commission said on Tuesday Israeli attacks on schools and religious and cultural sites in Gaza amount to war crimes and the crime against humanity of seeking to exterminate Palestinians.
"In killing civilians sheltering in schools and religious sites, Israeli security forces committed the crime against humanity of extermination," the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory said in a report.
The health ministry in Gaza says Israel has killed at least 54,981 people in the territory since October 2023, though the true death toll is believed to be far higher.
