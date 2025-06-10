Israel deports Greta Thunberg after intercepting Gaza-bound freedom flotilla

Tel Aviv, Israel - Israel said Greta Thunberg had left the country on a flight to Sweden via France on Tuesday, after she was detained along with other activists aboard a Gaza -bound aid boat.

Greta Thunberg talks to journalists surrounded by French police as she arrives at the Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport after getting deported by Israel on June 10, 2025. © REUTERS

Of the 12 people on board the Madleen carrying food and supplies for Gaza, five French activists were taken into custody after they refused to leave Israel voluntarily.



Israeli forces intercepted the boat, operated by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, in international waters on Monday and towed it to the port of Ashdod.

They were then transferred to Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, the foreign ministry said.

"Greta Thunberg just departed Israel on a flight to Sweden (via France)," Israel's foreign ministry said on its official X account on Tuesday, along with a photo of the activist sitting on board a plane.

Thunberg, one of the world's most prominent voices in the fight against climate change, has avoided air travel for years, and once sailed for a fortnight on a zero-emissions yacht to reach a UN summit in New York.

Five French activists who were also aboard the Madleen were set to face an Israeli judge, the French foreign minister said.

"Our consul was able to see the six French nationals arrested by the Israeli authorities last night," Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on X. "One of them has agreed to leave voluntarily and should return today. The other five will be subject to forced deportation proceedings."