Gaza rescuers accuse Israel of targeting food aid workers as Palestinians starve

Gaza - Gaza 's civil defense agency said a series of Israeli air strikes on Thursday killed at least 58 people, including 12 guards securing aid trucks.

Laborers sit on the back of an UNRWA truck in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on December 3, 2024. © Bashar TALEB / AFP

Seven guards were killed in a strike in Rafah, in southern Gaza, while another attack left five guards dead in nearby Khan Younis, agency spokesperson Mahmud Basal said.

"The (Israeli) occupation once again targeted those securing the aid trucks," Basal told AFP, adding that around 30 people, most of them children, were wounded in the two strikes.

"The trucks carrying flour were on their way to UNRWA warehouses," Basal noted, referring to the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees.

As Israel's genocide rages on, the United Nations and aid agencies have repeatedly warned about the severe humanitarian crisis in the besieged Gaza Strip, including the imminent risk of famine and mass starvation.

"Conditions for people across the Gaza Strip are appalling and apocalyptic," UNRWA spokesperson Louise Wateridge told journalists during a visit to Nuseirat in central Gaza. She added that life-saving aid to "besieged areas in north Gaza governorate has been largely blocked" since the Israeli military launched a sweeping assault there in early October.

In southern Gaza, UNRWA said earlier this week it had successfully delivered enough food aid for 200,000 people, but on Thursday, it said "a serious incident" meant that only one truck out of a convoy of 70 traveling along Gaza's southern border reached its destination.

The agency did not provide any details on the incident, but called on "all parties to ensure safe, unimpeded and uninterrupted" aid deliveries.