Gaza's children feel death is "imminent": New report reveals harrowing impact of Israel's genocide

Gaza - Almost all children in Gaza believe their death is imminent and nearly half wish to die, according to an alarming new assessment released Wednesday, amid Israel's ongoing genocide.

Palestinian children play together near shacks in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip amid Israel's ongoing genocide. © Eyad BABA / AFP

The needs study, conducted by the Gaza-based Community Training Centre for Crisis Management with assistance from the War Child Alliance, traces the devastating emotional and psychological toll of Israel's 14-month assault on the children of Gaza.

The report is based on data gathered during a June 2024 survey of caregivers of 504 families with at least one child disabled, injured, or unaccompanied, as well as focus group discussions and key informant interviews.

The findings indicate that of Gaza's children:

96% feel death is imminent

92% are not accepting of reality

87% display severe fear

79% suffer from nightmares

77% avoid talking about traumatic events

73% exhibit symptoms of aggression

49% wish to die

"This report lays bare that Gaza is one of the most horrifying places in the world to be a child. Alongside the leveling of hospitals, schools and homes, a trail of psychological destruction has caused wounds unseen but no less destructive on children who hold no responsibility for this war," Helen Pattinson, the CEO of War Child UK, said in a statement.