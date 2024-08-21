Gaza rescuers report three deaths in another Israeli strike on school shelter

Gaza City, Gaza - Gaza 's civil defense agency said on Wednesday at least three people were killed and 10 children injured in the latest Israeli strike on a school-turned-shelter, while the Israeli military reported it hit a Hamas command center.

"Three bodies were pulled from the rubble, and 15 wounded were taken to hospital after the Israeli bombing of the Salah al-Din school in Gaza City," a statement from the agency said.



Agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP that 10 of the injured were children.

A father told AFP his child was killed in the strike while playing in the schoolyard.

"We ran to see, and saw my son dead," he said without giving his name.

"What did this child do to deserve this? He had no missile, no plane, no tank."

Witness Omar Abu Charar told AFP that he went to the scene after hearing "an enormous explosion" and seeing smoke.

"I found people running and screaming, some of them carrying bleeding children," he said.

"Ambulances quickly arrived."

The Israeli military said in a statement the air force "conducted a precise strike on Hamas terrorists who were operating inside a command and control center" located in the school compound.

"Hamas operatives used the compound as a hideout and a base to plan and execute attacks against IDF (Israel Defense Forces) troops and the State of Israel," a statement said.