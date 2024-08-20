Israel bombs yet another Gaza school housing displaced Palestinians amid latest journalist killing

Gaza City, Gaza - Gaza's civil defense agency said an Israeli strike hit a school housing displaced Palestinians in Gaza City on Tuesday, killing at least 10 people, including multiple children.

At least 10 Palestinians were killed in the latest Israeli bombing of a school housing displaced people in Gaza, according to local authorities. © REUTERS

The bodies of five men and two children were pulled out of the building "after an Israeli plane dropped a bomb on the second floor of the (Mustafa Hafez School) building housing thousands of displaced people," agency spokesperson Mahmud Bassal told AFP.



He said 15 people were wounded in the strike.

The civil defense agency told Al Jazeera that some 700 people were sheltering in the school – which was a designated evacuation center – at the time of the attack.

In response, the Israeli army said it had struck a "Hamas command and control center," the same claim it has repeated without evidence every time a school, mosque, residential building, or hospital has been struck, with devastating consequences for civilians.

Earlier this month, Israel bombed the Al-Tabieen School in Gaza City, killing at least 100 people, per local authorities, and causing scenes of horrific carnage.