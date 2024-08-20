Israel bombs yet another Gaza school housing displaced Palestinians amid latest journalist killing
Gaza City, Gaza - Gaza's civil defense agency said an Israeli strike hit a school housing displaced Palestinians in Gaza City on Tuesday, killing at least 10 people, including multiple children.
The bodies of five men and two children were pulled out of the building "after an Israeli plane dropped a bomb on the second floor of the (Mustafa Hafez School) building housing thousands of displaced people," agency spokesperson Mahmud Bassal told AFP.
He said 15 people were wounded in the strike.
The civil defense agency told Al Jazeera that some 700 people were sheltering in the school – which was a designated evacuation center – at the time of the attack.
In response, the Israeli army said it had struck a "Hamas command and control center," the same claim it has repeated without evidence every time a school, mosque, residential building, or hospital has been struck, with devastating consequences for civilians.
Earlier this month, Israel bombed the Al-Tabieen School in Gaza City, killing at least 100 people, per local authorities, and causing scenes of horrific carnage.
Israel continues deadliest war for journalists
On Sunday, the already unprecedented number of reporters killed in the war grew by one, with Palestinian Daily News contributor Ibrahim Muharab confirmed dead "following shelling from the Israeli occupation on him and a group of journalists," according to his employers.
Muharab's body was found on Monday morning in Hamad City, a large apartment complex built by Qatar and now in ruins, like most of Gaza.
Two other journalists who were with Muharab at the time were wounded and sent to Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, an AFP journalist on the ground reported.
Online videos that AFP could not separately authenticate show an Israeli armored vehicle advancing towards the Hamad neighborhood while bullets are being fired.
At least one man wearing a "Press" jacket can be seen running away from the shots before a voice can be heard saying: "Ibrahim is wounded, where is he?"
The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said Monday that "at least 113 journalists and media workers."
This constitutes by far the "deadliest period for journalists since the CPJ began gathering data in 1992" and is the subject of a complaint launched by media watchdog Reporters Without Borders with the International Criminal Court.
In response to the October 7 Hamas-led attacks that killed just over 1,180 people, Israel has killed more than 40,000 Palestinians and virtually destroyed Gaza.
Cover photo: REUTERS