Israel reportedly kills at least 100 Palestinians in latest Gaza school massacre
Gaza City, Gaza - Israeli airstrikes on a school housing displaced Palestinians in Gaza City killed at least 100 people, according to local authorities, with women and children among the victims of the latest atrocity.
Saturday's massacre took place during the early hours of Saturday, as some 250 Palestinians sheltering in the Al-Tabin school gathered for morning prayers.
Per Al Jazeera, Gaza's Government Media Office said the building was hit with devastating 2,000-pound bombs – supplied by the US – killing "at least" 100 people.
Reporters on the scene broadcast horrific images of the carnage, while dismembered bodies and dozens of severely injured Palestinians flooded Al-Ahli Hospital, leaving it overwhelmed by the latest horror.
With most of Gaza's 2.4 million people displaced by Israel's 10 month-long war, many have sought refuge in school buildings, which have nonetheless been relentlessly attacked.
Offering no evidence for its claims, Israel's military on Saturday repeated an old refrain by saying it had struck a Hamas "command and control center" that was "embedded" in the school.
Israel wiping out Palestinians "one school at a time"
The incident brings to at least 14 the number of schools struck in Gaza since July 6, killing more than 280 according to an AFP tally of tolls previously given by local officials.
Just Thursday, the strip's civil defense agency said Israeli strikes hit two schools in Gaza City, killing more than 18 people. That came after two other schools were hit last weekend, with at least 30 dead.
Condemnations poured in, with UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories Francesca Albanese among the loudest voices.
"Israel is genociding the Palestinians one neighborhood at the time, one hospital at the time, one school at the time, one refugee camp at the time, one 'safe zone' at the time," she wrote on X.
"With US and European weapons. And amid the indifference of all 'civilized nations'."
