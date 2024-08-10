Israel reportedly kills at least 100 Palestinians in latest Gaza school massacre

Gaza City, Gaza - Israeli airstrikes on a school housing displaced Palestinians in Gaza City killed at least 100 people, according to local authorities, with women and children among the victims of the latest atrocity.

Israeli strikes on a school sheltering displaced Palestinians in Gaza killed at least 100 people, according to the strip's Government Media Office. © REUTERS

Saturday's massacre took place during the early hours of Saturday, as some 250 Palestinians sheltering in the Al-Tabin school gathered for morning prayers.

Per Al Jazeera, Gaza's Government Media Office said the building was hit with devastating 2,000-pound bombs – supplied by the US – killing "at least" 100 people.

Reporters on the scene broadcast horrific images of the carnage, while dismembered bodies and dozens of severely injured Palestinians flooded Al-Ahli Hospital, leaving it overwhelmed by the latest horror.

With most of Gaza's 2.4 million people displaced by Israel's 10 month-long war, many have sought refuge in school buildings, which have nonetheless been relentlessly attacked.

Offering no evidence for its claims, Israel's military on Saturday repeated an old refrain by saying it had struck a Hamas "command and control center" that was "embedded" in the school.