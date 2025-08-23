Viral Video of the Day for August 23, 2025: Dog's excited reaction to treat song charms TikTok
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a Maltese pup named Daisy proved she's the ultimate music fan – especially when the tune is all about her favorite treat.
Viral Video of the Day
In the adorable clip, Daisy's human dad plays the piano before her mom breaks into a catchy original: "Greenie, Greenie, it's time to get your Greenie."
The moment the lyrics start, Daisy wiggles with excitement, wagging her whole body until she finally gets her beloved Greenies treat.
One viewer summed it up perfectly: "This should be an ad for Greenie."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@daisydog.maltese