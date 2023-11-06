Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry counts 10,000 war dead

Gaza - The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip announced on Monday that the death toll from Israel's ongoing bombardment of the Palestinian enclave had exceeded 10,000 people. But are these numbers accurate?

An excavator clears rubble as people search for survivors and the bodies of victims in the aftermath of Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on November 6, 2023. © MOHAMMED ABED / AFP

Israel launched a devastating aerial campaign, followed by a siege and later a ground invasion in reprisal for the Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7, the deadliest in the country's history.



Israel's leaders have said they are determined to eradicate the Islamist movement that has controlled Gaza since 2007.

More than 1,400 people were killed in the surprise attack, mostly civilians, according to Israeli authorities.

The 10,022 deaths in the Gaza Strip were announced in a press conference by a health ministry spokesman, Ashraf al-Qudra, on Monday, the 31st day of the war.

He said that at least 292 Palestinians were killed overnight in intense Israeli bombing and accused them of "perpetrating 19 massacres in the last few hours."

The health ministry said the majority of the deaths since the start of the war have been civilians, including 4,000 children.

The dead also include more than 2,600 women whilst more than 25,000 people have been injured, according to the ministry.