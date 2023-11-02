US calls for "temporary, localized" pauses in Israel-Gaza war

Washington, DC - President Biden is calling for humanitarian pauses in the Israel-Gaza conflict that would involve a "temporary, localized" cessation of hostilities – well short of a general ceasefire – a senior White House official said Thursday.

President Biden has called for a "pause" in the Israel-Gaza conflict as White House officials clarify the statement. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

At a campaign event on Wednesday, Biden was urged by a member of the audience to call for a ceasefire in the war.

"I think we need a pause," he replied.



Talking to reporters Thursday, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby clarified what such a pause would entail.

"A humanitarian pause… is temporary, localized and focused, focused on a particular objective or objectives, humanitarian aid in, people out," Kirby said.

He added, "The general idea is that in that geographic space, for that limited time, there would be a cessation of hostilities, enough to allow whatever it is you're trying to allow."