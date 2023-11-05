Israel-Gaza war: Gaza strip split in two as Israeli troops expand airstrikes

Gaza - Israeli troops have completely divided the Gaza Strip into two halves and plan to expand airstrikes on Sunday evening, Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari said.

Flares are dropped by Israeli forces above the Palestinian enclave on November 5. © ARIS MESSINIS / AFP

The news comes as tensions rose on Israel's northern front with Lebanon in what is now a month-old conflict.

Hagari said there is now "a northern Gaza and a southern Gaza." Units had reached the coast in the southern part of Gaza City and were "holding" the area, he said. Gaza City is now completely surrounded, in what he called a decisive step.

However, civilians should still be able to flee to the southern part of the strip, he said.

Hagari also confirmed that airstrikes would be expanded on the densely populated coastal strip in the evening.

According to the Palestinian telecommunications company Paltel, all communication and internet services had once again failed in the Gaza Strip.

"We regret to inform you that all internet and communication services with the Gaza Strip have been interrupted," Paltel, which is based in the West Bank, announced on Sunday evening.

The reason is said to be main lines that have been switched off by Israel. There was initially no confirmation from the Israeli side.

It was the third telecommunications outage since the war began on October 7. The Palestinian Red Crescent wrote on X that it had lost contact with its rescue teams in the Gaza Strip.