Gaza's temporary pier sees first aid delivered to besieged Palestinians, US military says
Gaza - The US military said aid deliveries began Friday via a temporary pier in Gaza aimed at ramping up emergency humanitarian assistance to the besieged Palestinian territory.
"Today at approximately 9 a.m. (Gaza time), trucks carrying humanitarian assistance began moving ashore via a temporary pier in Gaza," the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement, adding that no US troops went ashore.
"This is an ongoing, multinational effort to deliver additional aid to Palestinian civilians in Gaza via a maritime corridor that is entirely humanitarian in nature," it said.
The pier was successfully anchored on Thursday, with around 500 tons of aid expected to enter the Palestinian territory in the coming days.
Photos released on Thursday by CENTCOM showed humanitarian aid being lifted onto a barge in the nearby Israeli port of Ashdod.
Palestinians in Gaza face famine amid Israeli siege
The Palestinian territory is facing famine as an Israeli siege has brought dire shortages of food as well as safe water, medicines, and fuel for its 2.4 million people.
The arrival of occasional aid convoys has slowed to a trickle since Israeli forces took control last week of the Gaza side of the Rafah crossing. Israeli settlers have also staged attacks on humanitarian assistance bound for the occupied territory.
The UN has said that opening up land crossing points and allowing more trucks convoys into Gaza is critical to stemming the spiraling humanitarian crisis.
While the US is moving to boost access to aid, it has also continued to supply Israel with billions of dollars' worth of weapons, which will likely be deployed against the Palestinian people.
Cover photo: IMAGO / UPI Photo