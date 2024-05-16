US military gives update on Gaza aid pier amid brutal Israeli siege

Gaza - US troops on Thursday anchored a long-awaited temporary pier, aimed to boost aid deliveries into besieged Gaza , to a beach in the occupied Palestinian territory, the US military and Israel said.

United States Navy ships anchor off the coast of Gaza to operate for floating humanitarian aid pier project. © IMAGO / APAimages

The US Central Command said the pier was "successfully affixed to the beach in Gaza" at around 7:40 AM, with around 500 tons of aid expected to enter the territory in the coming days.



"It's a pretty substantial amount, and it's spread out over multiple ships right now," Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, deputy CENTCOM commander, told reporters in Washington.

"The connection of the floating pier in the Gaza Strip was successfully completed," Israel's military said in a statement later on Thursday.

President Joe Biden announced the emergency pier in March to address the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, where the United Nations has warned of famine with virtually the entire population displaced by a relentless Israeli military assault.

The project was built at a cost of at least $320 million.

The humanitarian assistance is being screened in Cyprus and loaded by truck. Once on land, it will "move quickly," being offloaded from the coast into Gaza within hours, Cooper said, adding that "thousands of tons of aid are in the pipeline."

Cooper said that around 1,000 US soldiers and sailors were taking part in the operation but that they were only involved in the pier and not in delivery, which will be handled through the UN.

"There will be no US military boots on the ground in Gaza," he said.