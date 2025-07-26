Hamas rejects Trump's claim it "didn't really want" a Gaza ceasefire

Doha, Qatar - Hamas officials expressed surprise on Saturday at US President Donald Trump's accusation that the group "didn't really want" a ceasefire and hostage release deal for Gaza .

Smoke billows during an Israeli strike on the besieged Palestinian territory of Gaza. © JACK GUEZ / AFP

Trump made the allegation of Friday a day after Israel and the US quit indirect negotiations with Hamas in Qatar that had lasted nearly three weeks.

"Trump's remarks are particularly surprising, especially as they come at a time when progress had been made on some of the negotiation files," Hamas official Taher al-Nunu told AFP.

"So far, we have not been informed of any issues regarding the files under discussion in the indirect ceasefire negotiations," he added

Nunu, who is close to Hamas' most senior political officials, said he was "surprised" that Israel and the US had left the talks.

Announcing the recall of US mediators on Thursday, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff accused Hamas of not "acting in good faith."

The US, meanwhile, continues to arm the Israeli regime, which is accused of waging a genocide in Gaza and engineering mass starvation across the Palestinian territory.