Hamas rejects Trump's claim it "didn't really want" a Gaza ceasefire
Doha, Qatar - Hamas officials expressed surprise on Saturday at US President Donald Trump's accusation that the group "didn't really want" a ceasefire and hostage release deal for Gaza.
Trump made the allegation of Friday a day after Israel and the US quit indirect negotiations with Hamas in Qatar that had lasted nearly three weeks.
"Trump's remarks are particularly surprising, especially as they come at a time when progress had been made on some of the negotiation files," Hamas official Taher al-Nunu told AFP.
"So far, we have not been informed of any issues regarding the files under discussion in the indirect ceasefire negotiations," he added
Nunu, who is close to Hamas' most senior political officials, said he was "surprised" that Israel and the US had left the talks.
Announcing the recall of US mediators on Thursday, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff accused Hamas of not "acting in good faith."
The US, meanwhile, continues to arm the Israeli regime, which is accused of waging a genocide in Gaza and engineering mass starvation across the Palestinian territory.
Israel accused of being "real obstructionist" in ceasefire talks
Though not part of the Hamas negotiating team, Hamas politburo member Izzat al-Rishq insisted the group had shown "flexibility" in the talks.
"The American statements deliberately ignore the real obstructionist to all agreements, Netanyahu's government, which continues to put obstacles, deceive and evade commitments," he said.
Both Hamas officials called on the US to be more even-handed in its role as mediator in the quest for a ceasefire after more than 21 months of all-out assault on the people of Gaza.
"We call for an end to the US bias in favor of Netanyahu, who is obstructing any agreement," Nunu said.
