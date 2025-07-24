US quits Gaza peace talks in Qatar as Israel continues starving Palestinians to death

Washington DC - The US joined its Israel on Thursday in pulling its negotiators from Gaza ceasefire talks, with special envoy Steve Witkoff blaming Hamas for failing to reach a deal, even as the two countries continued subjecting Palestinians to mass starvation.

This picture taken from a position at Israel's border with the Gaza Strip on Wednesday shows smoke billowing during an Israeli strike on the besieged Palestinian territory. © JACK GUEZ / AFP

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed earlier his government was still seeking a ceasefire, despite recalling its negotiators from indirect talks in Qatar and continuing its total destruction of Gaza.

Mediators have been shuttling between Israeli and Hamas delegations in Doha for more than two weeks, but the talks have failed to yield a breakthrough.

Pressure is mounting on Israel over the plight of the more than two million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, where dozens have died of starvation over the past days due to an unprecedented campaign of starvation.

After Hamas submitted its response to mediators on the latest ceasefire proposal, Netanyahu's office said Israeli negotiators were returning for consultations.

"We are working to reach another deal for the release of our hostages," Netanyahu said in a speech.

"But if Hamas interprets our willingness to reach a deal as a weakness, as an opportunity to dictate surrender terms that would endanger the State of Israel, it is gravely mistaken."

Witkoff – who has previously reneged on assurances given to Hamas and was a key figure in Israel's violation of the previous ceasefire agreement – accused the group of not "acting in good faith," and said the US was bringing home its team.

Hamas's response "clearly shows a lack of desire to reach a ceasefire in Gaza," Witkoff said in a post on social media.

A Palestinian source familiar with the talks told AFP earlier that Hamas's response included proposed amendments to clauses on the entry of aid, maps of areas from which the Israeli army should withdraw, and guarantees on securing a permanent end to the war.