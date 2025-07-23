US citizens on Gaza-bound Handala sound alarm on Israeli blockade: "They have engineered a famine"

Washington DC - In an interview with Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, several US activists on board the Gaza -bound Handala aid boat sounded the alarm on the illegal Israeli blockade in Gaza

In a social media livestream shared Wednesday, the Michigan representative spoke with three of the seven US citizens on board the Handala, which departed from Sicily earlier this month.

Palestinian-American activist Huwaida Arraf, who hails from Detroit, Michigan, spoke of her years-long work with the Gaza Freedom Flotilla in an effort to break the Israeli siege of the Gaza Strip.

"We have had to continue to sail because it is unacceptable to abide by – to respect – an illegal blockade," Arraf said.

"Now, it's being used as a tool of Israel's genocide. They have engineered a famine. We're seeing starving children, and our government is still not doing anything about it.

"It's absolutely outrageous that you have to have civilians here from New York, from Michigan, from other parts [of the country], out in the middle of the Mediterranean on a small boat going to confront one of the most brutal militaries in the world to say, 'We're not going to accept it.'"

Chris Smalls, founder of the Amazon Labor Union, drew attention to the connection between corporate greed and the ongoing genocide in Gaza during the livestream.

"I'm just happy to be once again the labor leader who's trying to connect the dots," he said. "Amazon is the Iron Dome. AWS – the web services – is the intelligence that the Israeli military used to target and kill these innocent civilians, mostly women and children. And that's the sense that I'm taking as a labor leader coming from America, coming from New York."

Talib echoed his comments, saying: "A lot of my colleagues own stock and war manufacturing. So, the longer this genocide goes on, the more profit they make."