Houthis confirm Israel assassinated prime minister with strike on Yemen

Sana'a, Yemen - Yemen's Houthi movement said Saturday its prime minister had been killed in an Israeli air strike earlier this week, the most senior official known to have died in a series of attacks on the country.

The Houthi movement's prime minister Ahmed Ghaleb Nasser Al-Rahawi was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Thursday. © REUTERS

An Israeli army statement later Saturday confirmed the strike and that it had assassinated Ahmed Ghaleb Nasser Al-Rahawi.

The Houthis, who have launched repeated drone and missile attacks on Israel in solidarity with Palestinians being killed en masse in Gaza, vowed to avenge his death.

Rahawi was killed along with other officials as they attended a routine government workshop on Thursday.

"We announce the martyrdom of the fighter Ahmed Ghaleb Nasser Al-Rahawi... along with several of his ministerial colleagues, as they were targeted by the treacherous Israeli criminal enemy," a Houthi statement said.

"Others among their companions were injured with moderate to serious wounds and are receiving medical care since Thursday afternoon," it added.

The head of the movement's supreme political council, Mehdi al-Mashat, vowed to avenge the killings.

"We promise to God, to the dear Yemeni people and the families of the martyrs and wounded that we will take revenge," Mashat said in a video message posted on Telegram.

He warned foreign companies to leave Israel "before it's too late".

Rahawi had made a public appearance on Wednesday, attending an event organized by the Houthi endowments ministry in Sana'a.

He was from the southern province of Abyan, which is not part of the large swathes of Yemen under Houthi control.

The movement have traditionally reserved the premiership for southerners in an attempt to win hearts and minds in the south.

Deputy prime minister Mohammed Ahmed Miftah was appointed as interim prime minister following Rahawi's death, the Houthis announced separately.