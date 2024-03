Humanitarian airdrop to Gaza kills several after malfunction

Gaza - A medic at Gaza 's largest hospital said Friday a humanitarian airdrop in the north of the Palestinian territory killed five people and wounded 10.

At least five were killed after a humanitarian airdrop malfunctioned in Gaza on Friday. © AFP

The casualties were taken to Gaza City's Al-Shifa hospital, the emergency room's head nurse, Mohammed al-Sheikh, told AFP.

Sheikh said the deadly airdrop occurred north of the coastal Al-Shati refugee camp.

A witness from the camp told AFP he and his brother followed the parachuted aid in the hope of getting "a bag of flour."

"Then, all of a sudden, the parachute didn't open and fell down like a rocket on the roof of one of the houses," said Mohammed al-Ghoul.

"Ten minutes later, I saw people transferring three martyrs and others injured, who were staying on the roof of the house where the aid packages fell," the 50-year-old told AFP.

The United States and Jordan are among the countries to have carried out airdrops in northern Gaza, where hundreds of thousands of people are facing dire conditions after more than five months of war.

Both Jordan's military and a US defense official denied that aircraft from either country caused the fatalities.