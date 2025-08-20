Israeli official charged in Las Vegas child sex sting allowed to leave the US

Las Vegas, Nevada - US prosecutors denied any cover-up Tuesday as controversy swirled over the case of an Israeli government official who was arrested in a child sex sting operation and then allowed to leave the country.

The internet is in an uproar after an Israeli government official caught in a child sex sting operation was allowed to leave the US (stock image). © 123RF/kasia2003

Tom Artiom Alexandrovich, the executive director of the Israel Cyber Directorate, was taken into custody in Las Vegas this month when he arrived for what he thought was a date with a 15-year-old girl, the local 8NewsNow reported.

Alexandrovich allegedly brought a condom with him to the rendezvous, which he believed would include a visit to see Cirque du Soleil on the Las Vegas Strip, the outlet said, citing police documents.

The 38-year-old, who was in Las Vegas for the Black Hat USA 2025 cybersecurity gathering, in fact met an undercover officer.

He was charged with soliciting a minor for sex, and released on $10,000 bail, after being ordered to appear in court on August 27.

He returned to Israel shortly after posting bail.