Hunt for makers of pagers behind attack on Lebanon begins as companies respond to accusations

Budapest, Hungary - A Taiwanese company and its Hungarian partner on Wednesday denied making the pagers that Israel allegedly sabotaged to explode while being used by Hezbollah members in Lebanon.

The New York Times, citing American and other anonymous officials, reported that Israel had inserted explosive material into a shipment of pagers from Taiwan's Gold Apollo.



Taiwanese prosecutors launched an investigation.

Gold Apollo denied producing the devices and instead pointed the finger at its Budapest-based partner BAC Consulting KFT.

Gold Apollo head Hsu Ching-kuang said the pagers were "100% not" made in Taiwan.

"They are not our products from beginning to end. How can we produce products that are not ours?" Hsu told reporters in Taipei.

The company said in a separate statement that it has established a "long-term partnership" with the Hungarian company to use its trademark and the model mentioned in media reports "is produced and sold by BAC".

But BAC Consulting CEO Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono told US broadcaster NBC News that her company worked with Gold Apollo but did not make pagers.

"I don't make the pagers. I am just the intermediate. I think you got it wrong," NBC cited Barsony-Arcidiacono as saying on the phone.

Barsony-Arcidiacono did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.