Israel causes latest horrific mass displacement in Gaza as UN warns there is "no safe place"

Gaza City, Gaza - The UN agency supporting Palestinian refugees estimated Tuesday that a quarter of a million people had been displaced yet again after Israel 's army issued a new evacuation order for parts of southern Gaza a day earlier.

Some 250,000 Palestinians have been forced to flee yet again after Israel ordered the evacuation of parts of Khan Younis in Gaza's south. © REUTERS

"We've seen people moving, families moving, people starting to pack up their belongings and try to leave this area," UNRWA spokeswoman Louise Wateridge told reporters in Geneva via video-link from Gaza.



The agency "estimates that around 250,000 people have been impacted by these orders," she said, adding: "We expect these numbers to grow".

Her comments came after the Israeli army Monday issued a new evacuation order for parts of Khan Yunis and Rafah in southern Gaza as it launched another brutal large-scale attack. Sick, injured, and dying patients had to be hurriedly evacuated from the European Hospital.

The 250,000 number was UNRWA's estimate for the people in the area of new evacuation orders in eastern Khan Yunis, Wateridge told AFP.

"We expect that almost all of these people will move from this area," she said, adding that the agency hoped to get a better idea later Tuesday of the numbers who have physically left.