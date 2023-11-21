Israel-Gaza war: Deal to release hostages nears amid Israel's ongoing siege on Gaza

Gaza - Hopes mounted on Tuesday that dozens of hostages seized by Hamas could be released from war-torn Gaza, after the group's leader and key mediator Qatar both said a truce agreement with Israel was in sight.

Israeli citizens rally for a ceasefire in Gaza in Tel Aviv, Israel. © REUTERS

"We are close to reaching a deal on a truce," Hamas' senior political leader Ismail Haniyeh said, according to a statement sent by his office to AFP, after US President Joe Biden indicated an accord was on the cards on Monday.

In Qatar, foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari told reporters: "We are at the closest point we ever had been in reaching an agreement."

"We're very optimistic, very hopeful," he added.

Hopes of a breakthrough have been mounting since Qatar on Sunday said only "minor" practical issues remained to secure a deal. Speculation grew further when the International Committee of the Red Cross, which is often involved in prisoner exchanges and hostage releases, said on Monday that its president had met Haniyeh in Qatar.

Despite the efforts towards a truce, fighting raged on in Gaza's bloodiest ever war, sparked by the October 7 attack in which Israel says Hamas gunmen killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians.

In retaliation, Israel launched a relentless bombing campaign and ground offensive in the Gaza Strip. According to Gazan authorities, the siege has killed more than 13,300 people, thousands of them children.

The tentative agreement would include a five-day truce, comprised of a complete ceasefire on the ground and an end to Israeli air operations over Gaza, except in the north, where they would only halt for six hours daily.

Under the deal, which the sources said could yet change, between 50 and 100 Israeli civilian and foreign hostages would be released, but no military personnel.

In exchange, some 300 Palestinians would be freed from Israeli jails, among them women and minors.