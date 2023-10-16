Israel-Gaza war updates: No ceasefire or humanitarian aid for Palestinians as borders remain shut

Fears a growing over the dire humanitarian situation faced by millions of Palestinians as Israel continues its bombing campaign ahead of a full-scale invasion.

Gaza City, Gaza - Fears a growing over the dire humanitarian situation faced by millions of Palestinians trapped in the heavily bombarded enclave, as Israel continues its bombing campaign ahead of a full-scale invasion.

Entire neighborhoods in Gaza have been reduced to ruins as Israel continues its bombing campaign on he besieged strip. © REUTERS US Secretary of State Antony Blinken returned to Israel Monday ahead of a looming Israeli ground offensive and emphasized that "civilians should not have to suffer for Hamas's atrocities".

Israel declared war on the Palestinian Islamist group a day after waves of its fighters broke through the barrier on October 7, killing more than 1,400 people, most of them civilians. Reeling from the deadliest attack in its history, Israel unleashed a relentless bombing campaign of the Gaza Strip that flattened neighborhoods and killed thousands. Joke of the Day Joke of the Day for October 15, 2023: Get your funny on for spooky season As Israel continued to mass troops along the Gaza border ahead of a major offensive, the Arab League's chief called for an immediate end to military operations and for safe corridors to allow in aid. The entire region was "on the verge of the abyss", warned UN chief António Guterres, as cross-border fires also intensified between Israel and the Lebanese Iran-backed Hezbollah group, which has warned of retaliation if Israeli forces invade Gaza.

In Gaza, scenes of panic, anger and despair were at every corner. Laden with suitcases, plastic bags or even mattresses, inhabitants of northern Gaza were frantically fleeing to the south after Israel's warning to vacate before its major offensive. But the arrival of hundreds of thousands of people was putting further pressure on already stretched resources in the densely populated south where there is no escape valve. "No electricity, no water, no internet. I feel like I'm losing my humanity," said Mona Abdel Hamid, who fled Gaza City to Rafah in the south of the enclave, where she is staying with strangers.

Palestinians with dual nationality gather at the Rafah border to Egypt on Monday in the hopes of being let through. © REUTERS

Gazans are effectively trapped, with Israeli-controlled crossings closed and Egypt also having shut the Rafah border in the south. Any departure of Palestinians from Gaza is a sensitive issue, with Arab nations fearing that it could lead to permanent expulsion, something which Blinken has also categorically rejected. Foreigners have flocked to Rafah in the hopes of being let out, after Blinken said he was confident the crossing "will be open" for aid into the strip. Reports had suggested that Egypt was blocking the passage of Gazans with foreign passports until relief supplies are allowed in. But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office dashed hopes of a deal, saying in a statement on Monday that "there is currently no ceasefire and humanitarian aid in Gaza in return for removing foreigners".

Lynn Hastings, the UN humanitarian coordinator for the Palestinian territories, slammed Israel stated policy of conditioning aid on the return of hostages taken by Hamas.

"Neither should be conditional," she insisted in a video posted by the UN. "They have said they want to destroy Hamas, but their current trajectory is going to destroy Gaza."