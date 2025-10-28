Israel launches deadly attack on Gaza after Netanyahu calls for "powerful strikes"

Gaza City, Gaza - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday ordered the military to carry out intense strikes on the Gaza Strip, after claiming that Hamas had violated the US-brokered ceasefire.

Israel launched a deadly attack on Gaza after Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the military to carry out intense strikes over alleged ceasefire violations. © ALEX KOLOMOISKY / POOL / AFP

Gaza's civil defense agency later announced that Israel launched at least three air strikes on the Palestinian territory.

"The occupation is now bombing Gaza with at least three air strikes despite the ceasefire agreement", Mahmud Bassal, spokesman for the agency, told AFP.

Witnesses told AFP that they heard the blasts.

Minutes after Netanyahu's order to strike, Hamas said it would delay handing over the remains of another hostage under the terms of the truce deal over Israel's truce "violations".

The group had earlier said it would hand over another hostage's body later on Tuesday amid mounting Israeli pressure after it returned only the partial remains of a previously recovered captive.

"We will postpone the handover that was scheduled for today due to the occupation's violations," Hamas's armed wing said in a statement, adding that any Israeli "escalation will hinder the search, excavation, and recovery of the bodies".

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum has accused Hamas of knowing the location of the missing hostages, but the group denies the claim, with a spokesperson noting that Israel's genocidal assault on Gaza has left locations unrecognizable.

"The movement is determined to hand over the bodies of the Israeli captives as soon as possible once they are located," Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem told AFP.

Hamas has already returned all 20 living hostages as agreed in the ceasefire deal.