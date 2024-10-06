Israel pounds Lebanon ahead of Hamas attack anniversary

Beirut, Lebanon - A fireball lit up the sky and smoke billowed over Beirut on Sunday as Israel unleashed intense strikes targeting Levanon's Hezbollah almost a year since the Hamas attack that sparked war in Gaza.

Smoke billows from the site of an Israeli air strike that targeted a neighborhood in Beirut's southern suburbs on Sunday. © ANWAR AMRO / AFP

In Gaza, Israel's military said it had encircled the northern area of Jabaliya after indications Hamas was rebuilding despite nearly a year of devastating air strikes and fighting.

As another strike hit Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati appealed to the international community to put pressure on Israel for a ceasefire.

Israel is on high alert ahead of the anniversary on Monday of Hamas's unprecedented October 7 attack which triggered the war in Gaza.

Israel has now turned its focus northwards to Hezbollah, Hamas's Iran-backed ally in Lebanon, and has vowed to avenge an Iranian missile attack.

Iran on Sunday said it had prepared a plan to hit back against any possible Israeli attack before Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant warned Iran it could end up looking like Gaza or Beirut.

Lebanon's official National News Agency said Hezbollah's south Beirut stronghold was hit by more than 30 strikes, with a petrol station and a medical supplies warehouse also hit.

Israel's military said it struck weapons storage facilities and infrastructure while taking measures "to mitigate the risk of harming civilians."



AFPTV footage showed a massive fireball over a residential area, followed by a loud bang and secondary explosions. Smoke was still billowing from the site after dawn.

Later, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paid a visit to troops along the northern border, his office said, nearly a week after the army launched a ground operation inside Lebanon.