Israel pounds Lebanon ahead of Hamas attack anniversary
Beirut, Lebanon - A fireball lit up the sky and smoke billowed over Beirut on Sunday as Israel unleashed intense strikes targeting Levanon's Hezbollah almost a year since the Hamas attack that sparked war in Gaza.
In Gaza, Israel's military said it had encircled the northern area of Jabaliya after indications Hamas was rebuilding despite nearly a year of devastating air strikes and fighting.
As another strike hit Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati appealed to the international community to put pressure on Israel for a ceasefire.
Israel is on high alert ahead of the anniversary on Monday of Hamas's unprecedented October 7 attack which triggered the war in Gaza.
Israel has now turned its focus northwards to Hezbollah, Hamas's Iran-backed ally in Lebanon, and has vowed to avenge an Iranian missile attack.
Iran on Sunday said it had prepared a plan to hit back against any possible Israeli attack before Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant warned Iran it could end up looking like Gaza or Beirut.
Lebanon's official National News Agency said Hezbollah's south Beirut stronghold was hit by more than 30 strikes, with a petrol station and a medical supplies warehouse also hit.
Israel's military said it struck weapons storage facilities and infrastructure while taking measures "to mitigate the risk of harming civilians."
AFPTV footage showed a massive fireball over a residential area, followed by a loud bang and secondary explosions. Smoke was still billowing from the site after dawn.
Later, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paid a visit to troops along the northern border, his office said, nearly a week after the army launched a ground operation inside Lebanon.
Israel prepares for October 7 anniversary as fears mount over potential copycat attack
Ahead of Monday's grim anniversary, Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told a televised briefing, "We are prepared with increased forces in anticipation for this day," when there might be "attacks on the home front."
Last year's October 7 attack on Israel by Palestinian militants resulted in the deaths of 1,205 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures that include hostages killed in captivity.
One year on, Israel's war in Gaza against Hamas continues despite its focus shifting to Lebanon and Hezbollah.
On Sunday the military said it had encircled the Jabaliya area of northern Gaza after intelligence detected "efforts by Hamas to rebuild its operational capabilities."
The army said it had killed about 440 Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon "from the ground and from the air" since Monday when troops began what it called targeted ground operations.
Israel says it aims to allow tens of thousands of Israelis displaced by almost a year of Hezbollah rocket fire into northern Israel to return home.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog called Iran an "ongoing threat" after Tehran, which backs armed groups across the Middle East, launched around 200 missiles at Israel on Tuesday in revenge for Israeli killings of militant leaders including Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah.
Iran's attack killed a Palestinian in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and damaged an Israeli air base, according to satellite images.
It came the same day Israeli ground forces began raids into Lebanon after days of intense strikes on Hezbollah strongholds.
Cover photo: ANWAR AMRO / AFP