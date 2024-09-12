Israel says revoking press credentials of Al Jazeera journalists

Jerusalem, Israel - Israel announced on Thursday it was revoking the press credentials of Al Jazeera journalists working in the country, four months after shutting down the Qatari television network.

Mourners and colleagues holding "press" signs surround the body of Al-Jazeera Arabic journalist Ismail al-Ghoul, killed along with his cameraman Rami al-Refee in an Israeli strike during their coverage of Gaza's Al-Shati refugee camp, on July 31, 2024. Al Jazeera condemned the killing of two of its journalists, calling the deaths a "cold-blooded assassination" in a statement. © Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP

"The Government Press Office (GPO) is revoking the [press] cards of Al Jazeera journalists working in Israel," it said in a statement.

"This is a media outlet that disseminates false content, which includes incitement against Israelis and Jews, and constitutes a threat to [Israeli] soldiers," the statement quoted press office director Nitzan Chen as saying.

A source close to the case said that for the time being, the decision is to be applied to four full-time Al Jazeera journalists who are either Israeli citizens or Palestinian residents of annexed east Jerusalem.

The remainder of Al Jazeera staff in the country, mainly video producers and photographers who the government considers not to be actively producing content, will retain their Israeli press cards.

The GPO press card is not mandatory for working as a journalist in Israel, but without it, it is virtually impossible to access the Israeli parliament or government ministries or gain access to military infrastructure.

The GPO is affiliated with the prime minister's office and is in charge of accrediting journalists working in Israel.

The Israeli military has repeatedly accused journalists from the Qatari network of being "terrorist agents" in Gaza affiliated with Hamas or its ally, Islamic Jihad.