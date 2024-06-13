Israeli court extends Al Jazeera ban by another 45 days

Tel Aviv, Israel - An Israeli court has authorized an extension of the state-ordered closure of the Arab TV station Al-Jazeera for a further 45 days, according to media reports on Thursday.

This picture shows a view of the main headquarters of Qatari news broadcaster Al Jazeera in the capital Doha on May 6, 2024. © KARIM JAAFAR / AFP

The district court in Tel Aviv considered it proven that there is a close connection between the Qatari broadcaster and the Islamist Hamas, Israeli media reports Thursday.



The court decided in favor of an application by Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi.

Around a week ago, the judges had already confirmed the government's closure of the broadcaster for 35 days.

They considered it proven that the medium posed a threat to the security of the state due to its proximity to Hamas.

Israeli broadcaster Kan reported on Thursday, citing the court, that confidential documents supported the conclusion that Hamas regarded the channel as a propaganda tool.

For example, Al-Jazeera had allegedly explained in a report how armored personnel carriers of the Israeli army were being destroyed in order to harm the country's soldiers. The information could not initially be independently verified.

The Qatari broadcaster was shut down in Israel at the beginning of May on the instructions of the government. Cable and satellite providers took the channel off the net and its websites were blocked on the internet.