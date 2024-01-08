Israel kills more Palestinian journalists as Al Jazeera's Gaza bureau chief mourns latest blow

Gaza City, Gaza - Al Jazeera said Sunday two of its Palestinian journalists in Gaza were killed in an Israeli strike on their car, in what the Qatar-based media network claimed was a "targeted killing".

Journalist Hamza Wael Dahdouh, the son of Al Jazeera's Gaza bureau chief Wael al-Dahdouh (c.), was killed by an Israeli airstrike on Sunday. © REUTERS

Hamza Wael Dahdouh and Mustafa Thuria, who also worked as a video stringer for AFP and other news organizations, were killed while they were "on their way to carry out their duty" for the channel in the Gaza Strip, the network said.



A third freelance journalist travelling with them, Hazem Rajab, was seriously injured.

Witnesses told AFP that two rockets were fired at the car – one hit the front of the vehicle and the other hit Hamza, who was sitting next to the driver.

"We later found the body parts (of those in the car). The ambulance then came and carried those who were in the car," a witness, who declined to give his name for security reasons, told AFP.

The Israeli army told AFP that it had "struck a terrorist who operated an aircraft that posed a threat to IDF troops", adding that it was "aware of the reports that during the strike, two other suspects who were in the same vehicle as the terrorist were also hit."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the journalists' deaths were an "unimaginable tragedy".

"And that's also been the case for... far too many innocent Palestinian men, women and children," he said in Doha during a regional tour.