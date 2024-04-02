Israel's Netanyahu vows to ban Al Jazeera broadcasts amid concerns for press freedom

Jerusalem, Israel - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged Monday to use a fresh national security law passed by parliament to ban news channel Al Jazeera from broadcasting in the country.

The law, passed on Monday by 70 votes to 10, grants top ministers the power to ban broadcasts by foreign channels deemed a national security threat and to shut their offices.



Netanyahu was quick to single out Qatar-based channel Al Jazeera, with which his government has a long-running feud that predates Israel's current siege of Gaza.

"The terrorist channel Al Jazeera will no longer broadcast from Israel. I intend to act immediately in accordance with the new law to stop the channel's activities," Netanyahu said on X, formerly Twitter.

The broadcaster slammed the ban as "part of a series of systematic Israeli attacks to silence Al Jazeera," including the killing of one of its most prominent journalists in the region while covering an Israeli raid in May 2022.

In a statement, the network said Netanyahu had launched a "frantic" and "disgraceful" campaign of accusations against the network, vowing to continue its "bold" coverage of the Gaza assault.

Two network correspondents have been killed during the conflict, and the broadcaster's office in the besieged Palestinian territory has been bombed.