Israel shuts down live video feed of Gaza in "concerning" move

Israel - Israel said it had shut down an Associated Press live video feed of war-torn Gaza on Tuesday, sparking a protest from the US news agency and concern from the White House .

Salah Negm, Al-Jazeera's English news director, gives an interview to AFP in Doha on May 6, 2024. Al-Jazeera will look to pursue all possible legal action "until the end" to challenge Israel's ban on its operations there, the TV network's news director told AFP. © KARIM JAAFAR / AFP

Israel's communications ministry accused the AP of breaching a new ban on providing rolling footage of Gaza to Qatar-based satellite channel Al Jazeera.



It said its inspectors moved in and "confiscated the equipment" on orders approved by the government "in accordance with the law."

The AP said Israeli officials had seized its camera and broadcasting equipment at a location in the Israeli town of Sderot that overlooks the northern Gaza Strip.

"The Associated Press decries in the strongest terms the actions of the Israeli government to shut down our longstanding live feed," the AP said in a statement.

It blamed "an abusive use" of Israel's new foreign broadcaster law.

"We urge the Israeli authorities to return our equipment and enable us to reinstate our live feed immediately so we can continue to provide this important visual journalism to thousands of media outlets around the world," the agency said.

AP, in its own news report, said Al Jazeera was among thousands of clients that receive live video feeds from the agency.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on President Joe Biden's plane that "obviously this is concerning and we want to look into it."