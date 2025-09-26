Israel's Netanyahu faces protests as he arrives in New York ahead of UN speech

New York, New York - Pro-Palestine demonstrators were reportedly arrested in New York City on Thursday while protesting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's arrival in the US.

Pro-Palestinian activists hold flags and signs during the "Autonomous Noise Demonstration for Gaza" outside the hotel of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York City on September 25, 2025. © Leonardo Munoz / AFP

The activists gathered outside Netanyahu's NYC hotel raising Palestinian flags and signs reading "The f***ing devil is here" and "While the UN is meeting, Gaza is bleeding."

"NYPD is mass arresting protesters outside Netanyahu’s hotel, accusing them of 'making unreasonable noise,'" Within Our Lifetime posted on X on Thursday night.

"What’s truly unreasonable is Netanyahu murdering over 680,000 Palestinians. Our noise is resistance. Our noise is justice. New York is on our side and the cars passing by are honking for Palestine and not letting Netanyahu sleep tonight," the group added.

Netanyahu – who is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity – is scheduled to address the UN General Assembly on Friday.

His speech comes as Israel has killed more than 65,500 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023, according to the territory's health ministry, though the true number is believed to be far higher.

Israel has severely restricted the entry of humanitarian aid into the territory despite repeated warnings of mass starvation. The UN officially declared a famine in August.

A growing number of human rights organizations, legal experts, and lawmakers – including the UN's Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory – have determined that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

Under Netanyahu, Israel has also ramped up its threats to annex the illegally occupied West Bank.