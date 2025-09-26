Microsoft bans Israeli spy unit from using software to target Palestinians in win for activists

Redmond, Washington - Microsoft has cut off the Israeli military's Unit 8200 from accessing technology it has used to conduct a mass surveillance program against Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza .

Demonstrators with the No Azure for Apartheid campaign call for the termination of Microsoft’s Azure contracts with Israel during a march in Seattle, Washington. © REUTERS

"In an unprecedented win for our campaign, Microsoft has caved under pressure and made the significant decision to stop the sale of a subset of its cloud and AI services to Unit 8200, the spy agency of the Israeli military," No Azure for Apartheid said in a statement on social media.

"But this action is insufficient. Microsoft's decision today only cuts a specific subset of its cloud and AI services to a specific unit in the Israeli military," the group added.

No Azure for Apartheid – a worker-led campaign – has conducted repeated protest actions calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and for Microsoft to cut ties with Israel. They have launched a Liberated Zone encampment at the company headquarters and a sit-in in CEO Brad Smith's office, which resulted in multiple arrests.

Azure is Microsoft's cloud computing platform, which Israel has reportedly employed to conduct mass surveillance and record phone calls made by Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza.

Microsoft announced earlier this month it was conducting a review after an investigation by The Guardian, +972 Magazine, and the Hebrew-language outlet Local Call revealed Israel was using the company's technology to store and analyze vast amounts of data on Palestinian communications.

No Azure for Apartheid hailed Microsoft's decision to partially cut access to its services as "a vindication for the brave workers, former workers, and community members who put their livelihoods, immigration statuses, and bodies on the line" for Palestinian liberation.