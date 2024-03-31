Israeli PM Netanyahu to undergo hernia surgery as Jerusalem protests his regime

Israel - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was to undergo hernia surgery on Sunday, his office said, as fighting rages almost six months into the Gaza war .

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was to undergo hernia surgery on Sunday, his office said, as fighting raged almost six months into the Gaza war. © Leo Correa / POOL / AFP

The news comes with Netanyahu under increasing domestic pressure over his failure to bring home all of the Israeli hostages still held by Hamas militants.



Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Minister Yariv Levin will stand in while Netanyahu (74) undergoes full anesthesia, his office said.

It added that doctors had discovered the hernia on Saturday during a routine checkup and that after consultations the decision was made for the premier to undergo surgery after completing his daily schedule.

Deadly air strikes again pounded the Gaza Strip as talks towards a truce between Israel and Hamas were set to resume in Cairo on Sunday, according to Egyptian television – though a Hamas official expressed pessimism about the process.

To help alleviate the suffering of Gaza's 2.4 million people, an aid ship has been sailing from the Mediterranean island nation of Cyprus to bring 400 tons of food as part of a small flotilla.

Foreign powers have also ramped up aid airdrops, although United Nations agencies and charities warn this falls far short of the dire need and say trucks are the most efficient way of delivering aid.

Several people have died in stampedes or drowned trying to retrieve packages from the sea.