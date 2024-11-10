Israeli strike on Gaza family home leaves bodies "torn apart" in horrific massacre

Jabalia, Gaza - The Alloush family would have been getting ready for breakfast on Sunday morning when an Israeli strike hit their home in northern Gaza , according to a distraught relative.

Palestinians recite a prayer over the bodies of victims killed in Israeli strikes at a cemetery in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on November 10, 2024. © Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP

The blast blew dozens of Palestinians into pieces, Abdullah al-Najjar said from the scene of the attack in Jabalia. Many children were among them, according to rescuers.

At around six o'clock, "there was a very huge explosion... When we arrived here, all the bodies were torn apart," Najjar said.

"This is the loaf of bread that they wanted to eat for breakfast. What's the benefit of a loaf of bread if there is no safety and peace?" he asked, holding up pieces of pita.

Many others had also been in the Alloush family home, which was being used as "a shelter for people during intensified bombing," Najjar told AFP.

"But they all died."

The civil defense agency in the Gaza Strip said "at least 25" people – 13 children among them – were killed in the house, and more than 30 were injured.

The agency said another strike, on Gaza City's Sabra district, killed five people, and "a number of civilians are still under the rubble."

At the Jabalia house, people searched through the debris, finding personal items including a child's stuffed animal.

Five people carried a white-bearded elderly man on a wheelchair across the rubble beside the remains of the house.

AFP footage showed Palestinians unloading bodies in bloodstained white shrouds from a van at a Jabalia cemetery, before praying and burying them.