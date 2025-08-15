Israel's Ben Gvir shares video threatening detained Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti

Israel's national security minister Itamar Ben Gvir shared a video in which he confronts Marwan Barghouti, the highest-profile Palestinian in Israeli custody.

Ganot, Israel - Israel's far-right national security minister Itamar Ben Gvir published a video on Friday in which he confronts the most high-profile Palestinian detained in Israeli custody in his prison cell.

Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (l.) has shared a video of himself confronting popular Palestinian political leader Marwan Barghouti in prison. © Collage: Menahem KAHANA / AFP & AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP Marwan Barghouti, a leading member of the Palestinian Fatah party, has spent more than 20 years behind bars since the early 2000s. In the clip published by Ben Gvir on X, the minister and two other individuals, including a prison guard, surround Barghouti in a corner of his cell. "You will not defeat us. Whoever harms the people of Israel, whoever kills children, whoever kills women... we will erase them," Ben Gvir says in Hebrew. Barghouti tries to respond but is interrupted by Ben Gvir, who says: "No, you know this. And it's been the case throughout history." The video does not specify where Barghouti is currently being held.

Marwan Barghouti known as the "Palestinian Mandela"

A portrait of the late South African President Nelson Mandela (l.) hangs next to one of Palestinian political leader Marwan Barghouti at an office in the West Bank city of Ramallah on March 3, 2021. © ABBAS MOMANI / AFP Contacted by AFP, sources close to Ben Gvir said the meeting took place "by chance" in Ganot prison in southern Israel during an inspection visit by the minister, but they would not say when the footage was filmed. "This morning I read that various 'senior officials' in the Palestinian Authority didn't quite like what I said to arch-terrorist Marwan Barghouti – may his name be erased," Ben Gvir said in the post accompanying the video on Friday morning. "So I will repeat it again and again, without apology: whoever messes with the people of Israel, whoever murders our children, whoever murders our women – we will wipe them out. With God's help." Barghouti, who is now in his sixties, was arrested in 2002 by Israel and sentenced to life in 2004 on murder charges. Israel considers Barghouti a "terrorist" and convicted him over his role in the Second Intifada, or uprising, from 2000-2005. He has said he had no connection to the incidents for which he was imprisoned, and the Inter-Parliamentary Union determined he had not received a fair trial. Barghouti often tops opinion polls of popular Palestinian leaders and is sometimes described by his supporters as the "Palestinian Mandela."