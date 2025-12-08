Viral Video of the Day for December 8, 2025: Frenchie dog goes full dancing queen in hilarious TikTok!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a French Bulldog named Lola has taken over feeds after perfectly copying her owner's unexpected dance moves.

In the clip, the owner films her Frenchie sitting calmly on the floor before deciding to test something: would Lola mimic her if she started dancing?

In the next beat, the dog begins wiggling her head and shifting her little body side-to-side, transforming into a four-legged dancing queen.

"Tell her to get dressed we going out next Friday," one viewer joked.

Check it out:

This pup just unlocked a whole new level of talent!
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@heatherjoyfulexpressions

