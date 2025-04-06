Israel's Netanyahu ends Hungary visit and heads to US amid ICC arrest warrant

Budapest, Hungary - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu left Budapest on Sunday to head to the US to talk tariffs and Iran with President Donald Trump after wrapping up a multi-day-visit to Hungary.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a speech at Ludovika University of Public Service in Budapest, Hungary, on April 4, 2025. © REUTERS

Nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban hosted his long-standing Israeli ally in Hungary this week, despite an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant.

Netanyahu's visit came as Hungary announced its withdrawal from the tribunal.

"I have just concluded a very important visit to Hungary," Netanyahu said in a statement adding that cooperation in the production of munitions, among other issues, was discussed.

Netanyahu is headed straight to the US, where he is set to discuss tariffs, Iran, and the ICC, among other issues, with President Donald Trump on Monday.

The Israeli leader arrived in the Hungarian capital early on Thursday.

Both Orban and Netanyahu slammed the ICC at a joint press conference, with the Israeli premier expressing hope that Hungary "would not be the last state" to exit the "corrupt organization."

The ICC last year issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu over allegations of crimes against humanity and war crimes – including starvation as a method of warfare – in Israel's assault on Gaza.

Orban defended the government's decision not to execute the ICC warrant against Netanyahu in his weekly radio interview, saying that it is "not customary to arrest guests" in Hungary and there was no will to do so since Israel is regarded as a "friend."